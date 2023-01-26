Enoch Burke to be fined daily after showing up at school for third day in a row since being sacked

Enoch Burke has once again showed up outside the school in Westmeath that dismissed him last week.

It's the third day in a row that the teacher has gone on to the grounds of Wilson's Hospital School in Multyfarnham when he was dropped off again by his father at around 8.45am this morning.

Mr Burke spent several hours at the school yesterday before leaving at around 1:40pm, as the school was closing for a half day.

The High Court has ruled that he will be fined €700 for each day that be defies the court order to stay away from the school. It'll take effect from 2pm on Friday, unless he agrees to purge his contempt before then.

The teacher was sacked from his position last week after refusing to address a student by a new name and the they/them pronouns.

Mr Burke was arrested for trespassing when he showed up to the school on Tuesday morning. He was brought to Mullingar Garda Station but later released without charge. The teacher immediately returned to the school and left at the end of the school day at 4pm.

As reported by The Irish Times, Mr Burke attended the school on Friday last and was informed of his dismissal in person at 3.30pm in the presence of the board of management's chairperson John Rogers and the school's principal Frank Milling.

The decision followed a disciplinary meeting held at a hotel in Mullingar, Co Westmeath last Thursday, which Mr Burke and members of his family attended.

The Burkes disrupted the proceedings and gardaí were called to the hotel on two occasions.

After the extraordinary events over the past few days people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

