Enoch Burke's family forcibly removed from a gala dinner in Washington

The family of Enoch Burke were forcibly removed from a gala dinner attended by the Taoiseach in Washington DC last night.

Three family members attempted to interrupt the Ireland Funds dinner to accost Micheál Martin over the case of Enoch Burke.

Speeches were underway when Martina, Ammi and Isaac Burke managed to gain entrance to the private, 1000-dollar-a-plate fundraising dinner in Washington DC.

As gardai alerted security and DC police, the Burkes attempted to interrupt proceedings to raise the case of Enoch Burke and his imprisonment.

Martina and Isaac Burke both ended up sprawled on the ground alongside security.

They were wrestled, shouting, out of the building, where they continued to shout their message.

After some further criticism of the Taoiseach and the Irish media, the Burkes left the event.

Inside the Ireland Funds dinner, the coach of the Washington Commanders football team, Dan Quinn had been the one interrupted - he didn't miss a beat, saying the scenes would have been familiar to anyone who has been to a Philadelphia Eagles game.

