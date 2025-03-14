Play Button
News

Enoch Burke's family forcibly removed from a gala dinner in Washington

Enoch Burke's family forcibly removed from a gala dinner in Washington
Members of Enoch Burkes family are ejected from the Ireland Funds 33th National Gala dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, as part of his week long visit to the US. Picture date: Friday March 14, 2025. Image: PA Images / Alamy
Sean Defoe
Sean Defoe
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The family of Enoch Burke were forcibly removed from a gala dinner attended by the Taoiseach in Washington DC last night.

Three family members attempted to interrupt the Ireland Funds dinner to accost Micheál Martin over the case of Enoch Burke.

Speeches were underway when Martina, Ammi and Isaac Burke managed to gain entrance to the private, 1000-dollar-a-plate fundraising dinner in Washington DC.

As gardai alerted security and DC police, the Burkes attempted to interrupt proceedings to raise the case of Enoch Burke and his imprisonment.

Advertisement

Martina and Isaac Burke both ended up sprawled on the ground alongside security.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Seán Defoe (@seandefoenews)

They were wrestled, shouting, out of the building, where they continued to shout their message.

After some further criticism of the Taoiseach and the Irish media, the Burkes left the event.

Advertisement

Inside the Ireland Funds dinner, the coach of the Washington Commanders football team, Dan Quinn had been the one interrupted - he didn't miss a beat, saying the scenes would have been familiar to anyone who has been to a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Plans for new SETU Wexford campus likely to face major delays

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU alcohol exports

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

Four South East players named in Camogie Third Level Team of the Year

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement