Eoin Ó Broin criticised over 'disrespectful' eviction tweet

James Cox

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has branded a tweet by Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson as "offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful".

Eoin Ó Broin posted a caricature picture of a famine eviction with masked members of the gardaí superimposed into the scene.

No words needed (credit Mála Spíosraí) pic.twitter.com/JK6NVcFNeU — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) April 1, 2023

Members of Government have described it as "pathetic" and want Mr Ó Broin to apologise to An Garda Síochána.

While Mr Harris did not name Mr Ó Broin, he referenced the tweet from "a leading member of the main opposition party".

He wrote: "Today’s social media post by a leading member of the main opposition party shows what they really think of the Gardai. The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women of An Garda Siochana."

Today’s social media post by a leading member of the main opposition party shows what they really think of the Gardai. The mask slips. It’s offensive, inappropriate and disrespectful to the men and women of An Garda Siochana — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 1, 2023

General Secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors Antoinette Cunningham called the tweet "deeply offensive".

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called on Mr Ó Broin to delete the tweet and apologise.

Mr Ó Ríordáin wrote: "We all make mistakes on here. Easy solution - delete the tweet, apologise and we all move on. @gardainfo deserve better than this & I suspect Eoin realises that."