Dublin Fire Brigade is appealing for the public’s help in finding equipment stolen from an ambulance.

Paramedics were treating a person for a cardiac arrest in a Cabra pub when the theft of the two life-saving devices happened.

They have shared a photo on Twitter and are asking people to contact them if they think they can help locate the equipment.

Unfortunately, while our fire crew were assitisting with a Cardiac Arrest in a pub on Fassaugh Avenue, #Cabra, two pieces of equipment were stolen off the fire engine. Similar to the pictures below if you have seen, or know where the equipment is please get in contact. pic.twitter.com/kKgI7YQ2kG — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 22, 2018

