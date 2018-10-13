ESB restores power to all homes affected by Storm Callum

13 October 2018

The ESB has said power has been restored to all customers affected by Storm Callum.

At the height of the storm up to 30,000 customers lost service, predominantly in the southwest.

The storm is still moving across the UK where 30 flood warnings remain in place with the worst of the weather expected across south Wales.

An amber warning for rain remains in place for parts of south Wales until 6pm, with further flooding and power cuts likely.

A yellow warning covers much of the rest of Wales, as well as parts of Scotland and the north-west and south-east of England.

