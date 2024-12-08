ESB says power restoration could take 'several days' following Storm Darragh

ESB crews resumed work this morning, to restore power to tens of thousands of homes.

The company says there has been significant damage to the network across the country following Storm Darragh.

Major outages remain across Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Tipperary, with the current estimated return time cited as 7pm this evening.

However, ESB says it could be several days before supply is restored to homes and businesses in some areas.

The company is reminding the public of the danger of Fallen Electricity Wires and reminding people to never ever approach or touch them. To report a fallen wire, people should call the emergency service immediately on 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410)

You can find a full list of all areas impacted by power outages here.

