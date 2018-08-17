Tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is set to skyrocket to a mega €100 million.

It is one of the highest EuroMillions jackpots of 2018.

“This jackpot is really catching the imagination of our players,” said National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin.

“With this amount of money anything is possible! We are advising all our players to buy their tickets early in-store, or play online at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.

“We also want to remind our players that by playing EuroMillions they are contributing to Good Causes all over Ireland. The estimated amount raised from this EuroMillions roll will be an incredible €5.4m.

“So even if there isn’t an Irish winner tonight communities all over Ireland will benefit. Almost 30 cent in every euro spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes.”

Since Euromillions began in 2004 there have been 13 Irish jackpot wins.

