EuroMillions player in Ireland guaranteed to win €1m on Friday

A EuroMillions player in Ireland is guaranteed to become a National Lottery millionaire with a special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ due to take place this Friday.

The Must-Be-Won event will see one player get their weekend off to a celebratory start by winning a life-changing €1 million.

In every EuroMillions draw, the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ sees 10 raffle codes generated with each winning €5,000. This Friday’s draw will see one of these ten winners have an additional €1 million added to their prize.

All 10 raffle winning raffle codes drawn on Friday night will go into an additional draw to see which 1 of the 10 codes will win the €1million, on top of the usual €5,000 prize.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, another EuroMillions player was celebrating after scooping the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday’s Plus draw after purchasing their ticket at the Daybreak store on the Main Street in Borris in Ossary, County Laois.

An online player from Kilkenny was also thrilled to collect their EuroMillions Plus top prize amount in Lotto HQ this week, which they won in the 26th April draw.

The player admitted that they realised immediately after the draw that they had won the €500,000 prize but did their best to keep it quiet.

“I saw the email coming through on my phone after the draw and realised straight away what I had won. Initially I assumed it had to be the usual €3 prize or something small. I got the shock of my life when I logged into my account and saw the €500,000 staring back at me!

Advertisement

"I was out with a group of friends at the time and didn’t want to tell anyone so I had to keep a straight face and continue on as normal for what felt like an eternity.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.