European Initiative aims to ban sale of nicotine products to those born from 2010

A health expert is warning young people using vapes can lead to serious health problems in the future.

It comes as a recent UK survey found nine per cent of 11 to 15 year olds use e-cigarettes on a regular basis.

Under new government plans those below the age of eighteen will no longer be allowed to buy vapes in stores.

Professor Luke Clancy of the Tobacco Free Institute Ireland says young people need to understand the risks.

"They contain nicotine and that is why they are used.

"This has an effect on the heart and on the brain in children who are not fully develop, and this is permanent changes in the brain.

"All of those, in my opinion, are small with the comparison that you can start smoking, and you can die from that."

Tobacco-Free Europe

An anti-smoking group is urging the people of Ireland to sign a European Citizens’ Initiative for a Tobacco-Free Europe.

The aim of the plan is to ban the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to those born after January 1st, 2010.

Professor Luke Clancy of the Tobacco Free Institute Ireland says a large amount of teenagers in Ireland are now smoking e-cigarettes.

He says Ireland needs to readdress its smoking laws.

"What we could do now that would be most effective, is to extend our smoke free laws to e-cigarettes in areas of entertainment, as well as cigarettes.

"That would immediately change the atmosphere and the attitude of our young to these e-cigarettes.

"We have to stop them being seen."