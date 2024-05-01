Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

EV sales down nearly 20% this year despite growth in new car market

EV sales down nearly 20% this year despite growth in new car market
BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 05: A sales representative shows prospective customers a BYD Dolphin electric car at a BYD dealership on April 05, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is a Chinese manufacturer that went from making solar panels to electric cars. The company is seeking to gain a foothold in the German auto market and has opened over two dozen dealerships nationwide. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Sales of new electric cars are down 19.1 per cent so far this year, with EV registrations for April falling by over 41 per cent on last year.

To date this year, 9,028 new EVs have been registered, accounting for 12.7 per cent of the total new car market. This time last year, EVs made up over 16 per cent of sales, according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi).

In contrast, sales of petrol, diesel and hybrids have all grown this year. Petrol now accounts for 33 per cent of sales, diesel accounts for 23.6 per cent, while regular hybrids make up 21 per cent. Plug-in hybrids account for a further 9 per cent.

Volkswagen, with the largest share of the EV market, has recorded a 44 per cent fall in its electric car sales so far this year, while Hyundai has seen its EV sales slip 40 per cent from last year as well. Tesla is also recording a drop in sales from last year, down 6 per cent on last year, with 848 new registrations to date this year.

Advertisement

The drop in EV sales contrasts with a 6 per cent rise in overall new car registrations so far this year, with 71,110 new cars registered up to the end of April. However, April saw a drop of 3.6 per cent on the same month last year, with 8,591 registrations.

Toyota remains the best-selling new car brand, with 10,685 registrations, ahead of Skoda with 7,578, Volkswagen with 7,525, Hyundai with 6,655 and Kia with 5,221.

The best-selling model on the Irish market is Hyundai’s Tucson with 3,264 registrations, ahead of Skoda’s Octavia with 2,881 and the Kia Sportage with 2,350.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

New speed cameras to be located in three South East counties

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Two South East hotels make Tripadvisor 'Best of the Best' 2024

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Ireland to be hotter than Barcelona this week

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement