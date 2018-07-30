Fire crews from Waterford and Kilkenny dealt with a fire at a manufacturing plant at Belview Port into the early hours of this morning.

The Waterford City Fire Service was alerted at 10pm last night to an industrial fire at Smartply, at the Waterford Industrial Port

Three crews, two from Waterford City and one from Thomastown attended.

The industrial unit had been evacuated and the crews then dealt with the fire in the roof area over the manufacturing process.

The crews remained in attendance until 5am this morning, stripping back the roof and extinguishing the fire.

There was substantial damage to the roof of the premises as well as some damage internally

No one was injured.

Image: Google Maps

