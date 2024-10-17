'Exceptionally high' supermoon to cause spring tides

Met Éireann expects wind warnings to be issued for Saturday night and Sunday as an 'exceptionally high supermoon' brings spring tides.

It issued a weather advisory for wind, as well as coastal flooding as the weather system heads for Ireland.

The advisory is in place until midnight on Saturday.

Forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock outlines what's in store in the next few days.

"We are in a period of exceptionally high astronomical spring tides even without any strong winds or heavy rain - there is the possibility of coastal flooding around high tide

"Even tomorrow there will be fresh and gusty southerly winds.

"Then on Saturday night into Sunday - there is some uncertainty in the details - but a depression is going to move close to Ireland, he said.

Tonight the sky is set to showcase the brightest supermoon of the year.

It's the third time there's been a supermoon this year, with the final supermoon expected in November.

October's supermoon is known as a 'Hunter's Moon' - as it marks the beginning of hunting season, while November's is known as the harvest moon.

Additional reporting by Ben Finnegan

