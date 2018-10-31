The remains of a Kilkenny-woman who was murdered over 30 years ago are being exhumed today.

The exhumation of the remains of Marie Tierney is taking place at Conahy graveyard.

Gardaí began work at 6am and her remains are expected to be brought to Dublin for a post mortem exam.

It is hoped that new scientific developments will allow officers to gather evidence.

New witnesses have also come forward during the cold case investigation, which started in November 2017, when gardaí made a fresh appeal for information.

On December 21st, 1984 her body was spotted in a ditch by a man who had been walking on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

The exhumed body must be reburied or cremated within 48 hours.

