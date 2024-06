Wexford County Council has announced that roadworks will take place at Whiterock Hill, Wexford, tomorrow, June 28, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Council says that stop-and-go traffic management will be set up to facilitate the installation of Traffic Calming.

Wexford County Council says to expect delays at peak times, as the works are weather-dependent, and the proposed dates and times are subject to change.

