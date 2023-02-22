Expert explains why we're seeing empty fruit & veg shelves in Irish supermarkets

A number of UK supermarkets are introducing limits on purchases of some fruit and vegetables.

Morrisons and Asda have reported problems with supplies of things like tomatoes, peppers and broccoli because of bad weather in Spain and north Africa.

In Ireland, supermarket chains Supervalu, Tesco and Lidl, have also confirmed shortages of fruit and veg imports from Spain and Morocco.

One of Ireland's best-known producers says the problem is considerably worse in Britain, due to the paperwork associated with importing produce since Brexit.

Other produce such as aubergines, cucumbers and lettuce have also seen a reduction in supply and are becoming more scarce, due to unseasonal weather conditions in Spain and north Africa.

According to the Irish Examiner, Spain has experienced "16 consecutive nights of below-freezing temperatures over the last three weeks".

Justin Leonard from Leonard and Sons says supply is limited, but the UK is being hit hardest.

"Although they are not completely unavailable, the supplies are very very limited.

"Fortunately, we are still members of the EU but Britain now after Brexit, anything thing that is shipped to, or from Britain, would need certain custom clearance documentation."

He continued: "There is an awful lot of paperwork that goes with the export of that product."