Experts urging parents to be careful when buying 'skincare' for children

A girl reviewing make-up as part of a skincare routine, 1-2-18. Image: Dmytro Zinkevych / Alamy
Beat News
Experts are urging parents to be careful when buying skincare products for their children.

TikTok and Instagram trends are influencing children as young as 10 to use active treatments on their faces, which could damage their skin barrier.

Potential side effects of some of the most popular products include acne, sensitivity and redness.

Products meant for mature skin, such as retinol have become increasingly popular with children and teenagers.

Aesthetician Eavanna Breen says kids are only using these products because it's what they see online:

 It's all of these  TikTokers and influencers doing their morning routines and their skin care routines. And they're being influenced by what they're seeing on their phones.

It's like watching your mother when you were younger putting on her skincare creams, except now it's been taken to the phone and they're watching their influencers on the phone.

Breen says products like retinol should be used once someone enters their mid to late 20s, and that there's no need for children and teenagers to be using active products.

Reporting by Emily Keegan & Beat News

