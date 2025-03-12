Play Button
Experts warn of dangers of slush drinks for children

Stephanie Rohan
Children under eight should avoid slushie drinks containing glycerol.

Experts are making the recommendation after finding it can cause serious side effects in young children.

The study was authored by a group of Irish and UK based clinicians and published in the British Medical Journal Archives of Disease in Childhood. 

Researchers looked at 21 cases where young children ended up in Emergency Departments after drinking a slushie which contained the common sweetener glycerol, due to "glycerol intoxication syndrome".

This is a naturally occurring alcohol and sugar substitute which is often used in slush drinks.

In each case, the children developed headaches, nausea or vomiting and then suffered decreased consciousness, a sharp drop in blood sugar levels and a build up of acid in their blood.

The Food Safety Authority already says children under four shouldn't drink slushies with glycerol while children between five and ten should only have one a day.

Experts are now calling for this advice to be revisited given the potential dangers of glycerol on children.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

