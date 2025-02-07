Explainer: Speed limits on local roads reduced

Rural roads across the country have a new maximum speed limit from today.

It's been cut from 80 to 60 kilometres and hour as part of the latest drive to cut the number of road traffic collisions.

From February 7th, speed limits on many rural local roads reduce from 80km/h to 60km/h.

This change has been brought into effect by the Road Traffic Act. It is the first phase in a multi-step process of reducing speed limits to increase road safety in Ireland.

Later in the year more phases will be introduced, including a reduction in the limits on secondary roads and in built-up areas.

The ‘Rural Speed Limit’ sign for rural local roads, a generic sign that does not display a numeral value replaced the 80 km/h speed limit signs on rural local roads (boreens) in 2015.

Road Safety Authority

Following a speed limit review in 2023, it was established that protecting vulnerable road users must be a key focus when setting speed limits.

One of the recommendations was to reduce the default speed limit on many of the local rural roads.

The change came into effect on 7 Feb 2025, and means that the default speed limit on many 80Km/h rural roads have changed to 60Km/h.

A Speed Limit is the maximum legal speed, but not necessarily the safe speed at which a vehicle should be driven.

It is the responsibility of a driver to obey a Speed Limit and to ensure that the vehicle speed is appropriate for the general circumstances, even if that speed is lower than the Speed Limit. For example, in poor weather conditions such as heavy rain, we would reduce our speed as it could reduce visibility.

The change in speed limit on many rural local roads also changes the meaning of the ‘Rural Speed Limit’ sign.

This sign is a ‘black circle with diagonal black lines and is in use internationally. When it was first introduction on Irish roads in 2015, the sign meant that drivers must use their own judgement but must never exceed 80km/h.

More Speed Checks

Extra speed checks will be in place on local roads in the coming days, as speed limits are set to reduce at midnight tonight.

All local roads beginning with L will reduce from 80 to 60km per hour as part of a campaign to improve road safety.

More speed limit reductions will then take place later this year on secondary roads and in built-up areas.

Garda Roads Policing Inspector for the Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow Division Paul Donohue says extra monitoring will take place on these roads in the coming weeks.

Sometimes we have to prosecute a number of people and be seen to be out there and issue tickets to locals and communities across our division and then the word gets out tbat the guards are out and then that's what changes people's mindset.

For more information visit RSA.ie.