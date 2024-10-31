Explore the Kilkenny Witch Trials at brand new Halloween festival

A brand new festival has come to the marble city to mark the anniversary of the Kilkenny Witch Trials.

The Toil and Trouble festival invites people to discover the spells cast on society during the trials in the 1300s.

It follows the life of Dame Alice Kyteler who was the first recorded person condemned for witchcraft in Ireland.

In 1324 Alice Kyteler was accused of witchcraft and soon disappeared without a trace.

700 years later, the Toil and Trouble festival is now taking place in Kilkenny City to tell the story of Alice Kyteler's life.

Step back in time to 1324 and uncover the chilling tale of Ireland's first Witchcraft Trial during Kilkenny's newest festival, running from October 28th to November 3rd, 2024.

As part of Kilkenny’s Toil & Trouble, a festival of events commemorating the 700th anniversary of the witch trials, Kilkenny County Council Library Service are delighted to present this activity book “Kilkenny’s Toil & Trouble Schools’ Activities Packs” which was developed by staff working in the Local Studies Department and funded by Kilkenny County Council.

The activity book, designed for 5 to 12 year olds, will be delivered to over 13,000 primary school children around the County and includes lots of information, activity sheets, crosswords, word searches, witch wreath craft, fact sheets, puzzles and lots of other fun activities suitable for primary school children.

They're inviting the public this Halloween to explore the pivotal event in Kilkenny’s history by delving into the pages of this book and xplore the tragic fate of Petronella de Meath, the first person in Ireland to be executed for witchcraft.

To find out more information, check out www.visitkilkenny.ie.

