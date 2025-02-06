Play Button
Extra checkpoints expected as new speed limits come into effect

Gardai Siochana Speed Van
Extra speed checks will be in place on local roads in the coming days, as speed limits are set to reduce at midnight tonight.

All local roads - beginning with L - will reduce from 80 to 60km per hour - as part of a campaign to improve road safety.

More speed limit reductions will then take place later this year on secondary roads and in built-up areas.

Garda Roads Policing Inspector for the Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow Division - Paul Donohue - says extra monitoring will take place on these roads in the coming weeks:

 Sometimes we have to prosecute a number of people and be seen to be out there and issue tickets to locals and communities across our division and then the word gets out tbat the guards are out and then that's what changes people's mindset.

Reporting by Joleen Murphy

