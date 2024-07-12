FAI pays tribute to 'wonderfully committed' teen who died after falling ill during match

The FAI has paid tribute to a teenage girl who died after falling ill during a soccer match in Co Louth.

Zara Murphy (13), from Drogheda, died on Thursday having fallen ill while playing for her club, Termonfeckin Celtic FC against her former club Glen Magic FC in Termonfeckin.

Gardaí confirmed Zara was taken from the sportsground to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

On Friday, the FAI issued a joint statement with the Louth School Girls League, stating they were "deeply saddened" to learn of Zara's passing.

Advertisement

"The thoughts and prayers of all involved with Irish football are with Zara's parents Brian and Angela, her brother Ben, extended family, her many friends and all now grieving her loss in the local community," the statement added.

Louth School Girls League and FAI offer support to family of Zara Murphy. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/3pI3L6LaIL — FAIreland (@FAIreland) July 12, 2024

Advertisement

Louth School Girls League children's officer Bróna Mackin said: "Nobody can comprehend what the family are going through now and we are all heartbroken for them.

"Zara was a wonderfully committed footballer who loved the game...As her league, we can only offer all our support to Zara's family, to both clubs and to all affected by this shocking loss of one so young."

The statement also confirmed all fixtures in the Louth School Girls League and in the North Eastern Football League, including all women's fixtures, have been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect.

Advertisement

A minute's silence in Zara's memory will also be held before Friday's SSE Airtiricty Men's Premier Division fixture between Dundalk and Drogheda United at Oriel Park.

Details of Zara's funeral have also been confirmed.

A funeral cortège will leave the Murphy home in Drogheda on Tuesday morning, proceeding on foot to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, passing the local football pitch, The Glen.

Zara's funeral Mass will be held at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Newtown Cross Lawns Cemetery on the Termonfeckin Road.

Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.