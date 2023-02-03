Famed Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died

Paco Rabanne has died.

He was best known for his perfumes and fashion designs.

Rabanne was born in Spain and passed away at the age of 88.

Alongside French designers Pierre Cardin and Andre Courreges, he helped upset the status quo of Paris fashion of the time, earning him the moniker of “enfant terrible”.

On announcing his passing, Paco Rabanne's official Instagram account said: "The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."