Families and households set to benefit from today's Budget announcement

Families and households are set to benefit from increases to social welfare payments and another energy credit in today's Budget announcement.

Two double-payments of child benefit are expected to be given out before Christmas, along with free public transport for children from next summer.

The school books scheme is due to be extended all the way to the Leaving Cert.

A social welfare package of €2.7 billion will highlight one of the biggest budgets in the history of the State.

Cash to spend

In Jack Chambers' first budget as Finance Minister and the last of this coalition there's no shortage of cash to spend.

An unprecedented social welfare package is highlighted by €1.5 billion in one off payments including two double social welfare payments and two double child benefit payments by Christmas 2024.

One of the last measures agreed was a new pensioners pass allowing over 70s to bring a friend or loved one with them for free on public transport.

Core social welfare rates will rise by €12 per week while electricity credits totaling €250 will be paid in November and December.

The Green Party has secured a €420 baby boost payment of child benefit to new parents and increases to maternity and paternity benefit.

The budget will also include free schoolbooks for all children, free hormone replacement therapy treatments, more staff for the International Protection Office, 1,500 new SNAs and up to 1,000 new gardaí.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will announce an expansion of the publicly funded IVF scheme as part of the Budget 2025.

It will be expanded in two areas next year - to include Donor Assisted IVF, and there will be amendments to the access criteria to include couples experiencing what is known as ‘secondary infertility’.

On the tax side USC and income tax will be cut but the VAT on the hospitality sector is staying at 13.5%.

Duty will rise on cigarettes and there will be a new vaping tax, but alcohol is being left alone.

While plans for the Apple Tax money will also be revealed at 1pm today.

Reporting by Seán Defoe

