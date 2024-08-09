Families of Stardust fire victims to receive €500,000 in compensation

Families of the 48 people who died in the Stardust fire are to receive €500,000 in compensation.

Ministers are meeting remotely this afternoon to sign off on the 24 million euro compensation package.

A fire claimed the lives of the young people at a Valentine's night disco in February 1981.

In April inquests gave a verdict of unlawful killing for each of the victims.

Inquest

After more than 40 years of the victims’ families campaigning for justice, an inquest in April found that the 48 young people had been unlawfully killed.

The jury in the inquest into the devastating fire at the Stardust nightclub in Dublin 43 years ago gave their verdicts on April 18th 2024.

The verdicts were delivered at Dublin Coroner’s Court, sitting in the Pillar Home at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin city centre.

The foreman of the jury had earlier told the court they had reached the same verdict in the deaths of each of the 48 individuals.

Forty-eight people died in a fire at the Stardust in Artane in north Dublin in the early hours of February 14th, 1981.

The verdicts came after the jury of seven women and five men deliberated for 11 days over three weeks.

Five verdicts were available – accidental, misadventure, unlawful killing, open verdict and narrative.

A verdict was returned of unlawful killing for each of the 48 young victims.

Days later, Simon Harris apologised on behalf of the state to the families of the victims of the Dublin nightclub fire, who were aged between 16 and 27, and said the State “failed you when you needed us the most”.

