Family left homeless after petrol bomb attack

Emergency Services Stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
A family has been left homeless after a suspected petrol bomb attack in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are investigating "an incident of criminal damage by fire" at a house on Dromard Road in Drimnagh at about 3 am.

One man suffered serious injuries and is understood to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Daithí Doolan said it was one of several violent incidents in the area in recent months.

Mr. Doolan told Newstalk: "It shouldn't have happened and those who organised it and carried it out should face the full rigours of the law."

Gardaí in Sundrive Road are appealing to any person who may have information about this incident to contact them.

They are particularly interested in anyone with camera footage who was near Dromard Road between 3m and 3.45 am.

James Cox

