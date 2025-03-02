Family of Liam Payne criticizes media for causing "indescribable, lasting damage"

The family of Liam Payne, who tragically lost his life last year has criticized the media for causing "indescribable, lasting damage".

According the BBC News, his family said the press's constant "attention and speculation" had worsened their pain, especially for Payne's young son, Bear.

They expressed their desire for privacy to grieve and requested space and time to do so.

Liam Payne passed away last October at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Statement from Liam Payne's family

"Liam's death was an unspeakable tragedy. This is a time of tremendous grief and pain for those who knew and loved him. Liam ought to have had a long life ahead of him. Instead, Bear has lost his father, Geoff and Karen have lost their son, Ruth and Nicola have lost their brother and all of Liam's friends and fans have lost someone they held very dear.

"We understand that the investigation into Liam's death was absolutely necessary, and the family recognises the work done by the Argentinian authorities. However, the family accepts the Court of Appeal's decision to drop all charges.

"The constant media attention and speculation which has accompanied the process has exacted indescribable, lasting damage on the family, particularly on Liam's son who is trying to process emotions which no seven-year-old should have to experience.

"The family has always wished for privacy to grieve and asks that they be given the space and time to do so.

"This weekend, at the Brit Awards, Liam was remembered for his phenomenal contribution to British music and for his wider, positive impact on millions of adoring fans the world over. We joined in that celebration of his life and will forever remember the joy that his music brought to the world.

"Liam, you are so loved and missed."

