Family of missing Jojo Dullard issue Christmas message

The family of Jojo Dullard have issued a message appealing for those who have information to spare a thought for her this Christmas.

The 21-year-old from Callan in Kilkenny went missing 29 years ago on November 9th, 1995.

An extensive search operation was launched last month on land near the Wicklow/Kildare border.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the Kilkenny woman's disappearance but was later released without charge.

The search of land concluded earlier this month and the investigation is ongoing.

Her family published a message online saying that they "had hoped they would have Jojo home for Christmas" and thanked An Garda Siochána for their work and dedication,

The message reads: "It has been an extremely emotional and difficult last few weeks. We are heartbroken. We had hoped we would have Jojo home for Christmas, unfortunately that did not happen.

"For people who have information, please spare a thought for Jojo this Christmas. While you are enjoying time with your family, ours is still not complete.

"Jojo is still alone out there, waiting to be found and brought home to her family. It is never too late to come forward.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We would like to thank An Garda Siochána for their continued hard work and dedication to bring Jojo home.

"Our family would like to thank everyone for your prayers and continued support throughout the years.

"We would like to wish you all a Happy and Peaceful Christmas 🎄 We look to 2025 with Hope."

Anyone with any information on Jo Jo Dullard's disappearance is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any Garda Station.

