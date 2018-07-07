Family of missing Waterford man appeal to Taoiseach for help

07 July 2018

The family of a young Waterford man are calling on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for aiding in the search for John Power.

The 20-year-old Waterford man has been missing from the Netherlands for almost a month.

He was last seen on 9th June in Maastricht although he had told a friend that he intended to travel to Berlin, Germany.

John’s father Michael travelled to Maastricht to find answers about his disappearance where he was met at the airport by a garda who is based in the Netherlands who liaises with European police forces through Interpol.

Speaking to his local radio station, John’s father Michael said it’s extremely frustrating.

“Our hearts are broke, it’s very difficult nobody wants to go through the experience of having to go and search for a loved one. You can’t describe the depth and degree of pain that we’re going through.”

His family say that they wish to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Dutch ambassador for help in the search for John.

John moved to the Netherlands, was working in a call centre but was planning to change career to become a DJ.

