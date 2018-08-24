Six separate winners collected a total of €914,023 in prizes from the National Lottery in Dublin today.

The biggest winner of the day was an online player from Co Offaly who collected €500,000 Lotto Plus 1 prize which he won on Wednesday, August 15.

He explained how he didn’t find out about his win until the morning after the draw.

He said: “I actually checked my online account the previous night and my balance hadn’t changed so I just assumed that I hadn’t won anything.

“My jaw nearly hit the floor when I checked my email in work the following morning.”

He was followed by a family from North Dublin who collected a €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize which they won in the draw from Wednesday, August 22.

Their Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Dunnes Stores in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Blanchardstown.

They plan to celebrate their win with a trip to Disneyland Paris after they pay their bank a visit to pay off their mortgage.

The coolest winner of the day was perhaps a mother from Sligo who finally claimed a €45,005 TellyBingo prize from May 25 just before the 90-day prize claim deadline.

She won the TellyBingo Snowball prize with a ticket she bought at the Maugheraboy Post Office in Co. Sligo and she ensured that she wouldn’t miss out on her big prize as she kept a close eye on the prize claim deadline.

She said: “It was a wonderful surprise to find out that I had won the top prize last May so it’s fair to say that I’ve had a lot of time to think about what I’m going to do with it.

“Genuinely, I just haven’t had the time to collect it but I had been in touch with the National Lottery over the past few weeks to make sure that I didn’t miss out,” she said.

Another Lotto player from the North of the country was also celebrating after claiming €69,018 he won on July 28 after matching five numbers and the bonus.

He only realised he was a winner earlier this week when he used his National Lottery App to scan some old tickets.

The winning ticket was sold in the SuperValu store at St Catherine’s Filling Station in Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Also collecting a National Lottery prize today was an online player from Limerick who won €30,000 on the Kick Off Cash digital Instant Win Game, while another player from Westmeath claimed a €20,000 prize on a €5 Money Multiplier 20X scratch card which they bought at Tesco in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

