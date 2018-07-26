Farmers under severe pressure but rain is on its way

26 July 2018

Farmers are facing increasing pressure with drought conditions impacting but rain is on its way later today.

IFA President Joe Healy said that the Minister for Agriculture must show empathy with farmers at this most difficult time as drought is having a severe impact on farm income and farmers expect action from Government.

“The current situation is unprecedented and is causing huge financial pressures on farms and huge stress for farmers,”

“What we now need is real leadership from the Minister and our Government to assist farmers at this extraordinarily difficult time,” he said.

Met Éireann says rain will gradually spread over the eastern half the country this evening and early tonight, with scattered showers expected over the weekend.

Healy calls for drought measures including the fodder importation scheme which was available earlier this year will be reactivated to aid farmers during this time.

