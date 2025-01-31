Fatal Carlow collision happened on anniversary of crash that claimed three lives last year

Two men in their 20s have died in a crash in County Carlow.

The single vehicle collision happened on the N80 near Rathoe, the same stretch of road where a crash that claimed three lives happened on this day last year.

The section of road will remain closed s a technical examination takes place this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene of a single vehicle collision after midnight last night.

Two men, the driver and a passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, a man and a woman also in their 20s, were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny, for non life threatening injuries.

It’s understood the group were traveling from Mount Leinster to Carlow town via Fenagh.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to this collision to come forward.

January 31st 2024

On the same day last year, a fatal road traffic collision happened on the N80 between Ballon and Carlow at approximately 11:30pm.

The three occupants of the car, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Daryl Culbert from Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, Katie Graham from Arles, County Laois, and Michael Kelly from Nurney, Co. Carlow lost their lives in that crash on the N80.

Reporting Éabha Casey and Beat News

