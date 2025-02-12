Play Button
Father Ted now comes with a trigger warning

Father Ted now comes with a trigger warning.

Channel 4's streaming service has placed a warning before the 1998 episode, Are You Right There, Father Ted?

The head-up will warn viewers that Ted looks like Hitler and appears to mock Chinese people in the famous episode.

The warning will say the language and scenes of racial impersonation could offend some people.

Father Ted ran for three seasons between 1995 and 1998.

Reporting by Shane Beatty 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

