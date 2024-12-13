Fear for online Christmas orders as thousands of parcels are delayed

Delivery firms and retailers are looking at alternative ways to ensure people will receive their online orders on time for Christmas.

Hundreds and thousands of parcels have been delayed because of damage caused to the port infrastructure in Holyhead in Wales from Storm Darragh.

It is said that it could be next week before ferry services are restored there.

An Post CEO David McRedmond says they have cleared a huge number of packages overnight:

We're about 500,000 parcels in Holyhead, that's about 4.2km of traders. Most of that has been rerouted over night through Fishguard or through Larne and other ports." We have taken in over 350,000 parcels overnight and the backlog is about 150,000.

