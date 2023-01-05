Fears up to a thousand hospital patients could be treated in a single day

The Irish Hospital Consultants' Association is warning of a thousand patients on trolleys every day if the current overcrowding crisis isn't addressed.

It says the government has repeatedly failed to fulfil its commitments.

The HSE's current winter plan is committed to appointing 51 additional emergency medicine consultants, but, so far, only 20 are in place.

Independent TD Marian Harkin is urging the government to recall the Dáil two weeks earlier than planned to address the crisis.

Advertisement

She says Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has a lot to answer for, "He is answerable to the Dail, we need to not just know what's happening. we need to hear what he is doing. He is to answer questions about his responsibility and I'm not saying recalling the Dail will solve the problem, it wont. But I think the Minister needs to be put under pressure to answer for what is not happening at the moment."