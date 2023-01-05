Play Button
Play Button
News

Fears up to a thousand hospital patients could be treated in a single day

Fears up to a thousand hospital patients could be treated in a single day
Jan Stafford
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Irish Hospital Consultants' Association is warning of a thousand patients on trolleys every day if the current overcrowding crisis isn't addressed.

It says the government has repeatedly failed to fulfil its commitments.

The HSE's current winter plan is committed to appointing 51 additional emergency medicine consultants, but, so far, only 20 are in place.

Independent TD Marian Harkin is urging the government to recall the Dáil two weeks earlier than planned to address the crisis.

Advertisement

She says Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has a lot to answer for,  "He is answerable to the Dail, we need to not just know what's happening. we need to hear what he is doing. He is to answer questions about his responsibility and I'm not saying recalling the Dail will solve the problem, it wont. But I think the Minister needs to be put under pressure to answer for what is not happening at the moment."

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Family of Brazilian woman raise almost €50,000 to repatriate her body

 By Beat News
Cork News 2

Former partner of Brazilian woman found dead in Cork charged with her murder

 By Beat News
News 3

Wexford man almost crushed to death in workplace accident has fundraiser campaign launched by family

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement