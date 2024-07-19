Play Button
Fences along Grand Canal pulled down following protest

Fences along Grand Canal pulled down following protest
18.07.2024. Barriers taken down . Photo shows: Members of An Garda Siochana removing barriers from the road which have been deliberately taken down by protesters early this evening on the Grand Canal in Dublin which were erected to try to stop tents being pitched along the canal . Photo: Sam Boal/ Collins Photos
Beat News
Fences along the Grand Canal in Dublin, that were put up to stop homeless asylum seekers from pitching tents, were pulled down last night.

It followed a protest in Portobello that called for the barriers to be removed along the waterway and for an end to the eviction of homeless people from the canal.

A man in his 20s was arrested but was later released without charge.

The protest was organised by a number of different groups, with 200 people in attendance.

Members of An Garda Síochána removing barriers from the road which protesters pulled down, whilst the leader of the Labour Party Ivana Bacik cycles past after her constituents called her to express their concerns. Photo: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) and People Before Profit Dublin Bay South were among the groups involved in the protest.

Chants of “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here” were heard as a group of the protesters tore down the fencing.

James Cox

