Fewer couples are getting married in the church, study finds

A new study has found fewer couples in Ireland are getting married in the church.

The report by the Iona Institute shows that 34 per cent of marriages took place in the Catholic Church last year.

That's compared to 91 per cent in 1994.

Last year, marriages in the Church of Ireland made up just 1.1 per cent of weddings.

32 per cent of couples chose a civil ceremony in 2023, with 7.8 per cent of ceremonies performed by the Spiritualist Union of Ireland.

