A new bill aims to fine people who buy illicit goods on the black market.

The Fianna Fáil proposal would introduce a spot fine of €100 for those who buy cigarettes, alcohol, fuel or other products on which no tax or duties have been paid.

The government is opposing the bill, saying efforts should be focused on tackling the black market supply chains and not the customers.

Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach says his bill is aimed at making people think twice about buying illegal goods.

“We are aiding and abetting huge criminality in this country,” said Mr Breathnach.

“The loss of revenue for services, be it health or otherwise, that could be created and I’m endeavoring in this bill to have it fully debated so that we can enact fair legislation that is not, as some might say, using a hammer to crack a nut.”

– Digital Desk

