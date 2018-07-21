Fianna Fáil falls to lowest level of support in two years, poll finds

It is bad news for Fianna Fáil in the latest Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll.

Fianna Fáil has fallen to its lowest level of support in two years according to the latest opinion poll.

The party is now 13 points behind Fine Gael.

It has dropped three points to 21% support – its lowest level in two years.

Sinn Féin is the second most popular party in the country on 22%.

But a two point drop since the last poll suggests the honeymoon may be over for new leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Fine Gael is well clear of the field, up three points to 34% support.

Leo Varadkar remains the most popular party leader in the country with a satisfaction rating of 56%, ahead of Mary Lou McDonald on 53% and Micheál Martin on 49%.

The government’s satisfaction rating is up two points to 48%

The Independent Alliance is up one point to 4%, with Independents overall getting 10% of the vote.

The Labour Party is down one point to 3%. The Green Party has 2% support while the Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit have 1% support each.

The poll was conducted among 931 voters between July 5 and 17.

