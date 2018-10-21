Fianna Fáil making ground on Fine Gael, latest poll shows

21 October 2018

Fianna Fáil is making ground on Fine Gael, according to the latest opinion poll.

A Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows that the party is up 3 points to 25%, but it still trails Fine Gael who remain unchanged on 33%.

The poll comes in the wake of the resignation of Denis Naughton as Communications Minister which does not appear to have impacted the party badly.

Sinn Fein is up 1 point to 15%, the Independents have dropped 1 to 12%, while Labour is down 1 to 5%.

The Independent Alliance is unchanged on 4%, while the Green Party, also on 4%, is up 2 points.

Solidarity-People Before Profit dropped by two points to 0%.

1,000 adults over the age of 18 were interviewed between Thursday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 17, for the poll.

The poll compares to the last one published on September 16 and the margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

It comes ahead of talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on extending the Confidence and supply agreement.

The parties are set to begin a review of the deal next week.

Fine Gael announced that Simon Coveney, Pascal Donohue and Regina Doherty and Martin Heydon will lead the discussions for their party, while Fianna Fáil’s review team will include Dara Calleary, Michael McGrath, Lisa Chambers and Charlie McConalogue.

