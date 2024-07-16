Fifteen people appear in court following Coolock unrest

Fifteen people have appeared in court charged with a range of public order offences following clashes with Gardaí in Coolock.

Thirteen men and two women appeared before a late-night sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

It comes after a major disturbance erupted at a site designated to house asylum seekers in north Dublin.

A large-scale security operation continued throughout the day and evening after Gardaí clashed with protesters at the former Crown Paints factory in Coolock.

The 15 people were charged with a range of offences under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Among those charged was Philip Dwyer (56), of Tallaght Cross, West Tallaght, Dublin 24, who unsuccessfully ran in the recent European and local elections.

His solicitor told the court that Mr. Dwyer is a “citizen journalist as a hobby” and often “reports on gatherings”.

Judge Dermot Dempsey replied: “He can live with consequences now. If he breaches the bail conditions, the bail could be revoked, and he could face custody.”

Anthony Moody (34), of Clonshaugh Walk, Dublin 17, was among the first to appear in court.

The court in Dublin was told that after caution, he made no reply.

As part of his bail conditions, he has to sign on at Coolock Garda station and stay away from the former Crown Paints site on Malahide Road. He was also ordered not to wear a balaclava in public.

Asked if he would abide by the conditions, he told the court “Yep”.

Also appearing in court was Mia Johanna Kearney (28), of no fixed abode, who works as a part-time hairdresser.

Also charged was Dean Ward (29), of Cromcastle Crescent, Coolock; Colin Belton (28), of Belcamp Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin 17; Christopher Byrne (27), of Marigold Crescent in Darndale; John Turner (40), of Ferrycarrig Place Coolock; Josh Hanlon (23), of Marigold Crescent in Darndale; Patrick Scanlon (38), also of Marigold Crescent.

Also appearing were Andrew Vickery (30), of Moatview Avenue in Darndale; Stephen Burke (28), of Bunratty Road in Coolock; Joyce Bergin (42), of Cromcastle Park, Kilmore; Owen Burke (51), of Newtown Drive, Ayrfield Estate; Martin Maughan (18), of Chanel Grove in Coolock; and Paul Metcalfe (18), of Botanic Road.

All defendants were charged under section 6 under Public Order Offence, namely engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on July 15th.

All defendants, except Mia Johanna Kearney, were also charged under section 8, in failing to comply with garda directions on the same date.

Ms. Kearney was also charged with a dangerous driving offence on July 15th.

They were granted bail on their bond of €300.

All defendants were released on bail and subject to the same bail conditions, including that they must stay away from the former Crown Paints site, and not engage in any antisocial behaviour or protests.

Judge Dempsey warned the defendants that if they breach any of the conditions, their bail will be revoked.

By Cate McCurry, PA

