Final 'National Slow Down Day' underway as drivers travel home for Christmas

Today marks the final National Slow Down Day of the year as thousands of people take to roads this weekend to make the journey home for Christmas.

Gardaí are warning motorists the faster the speed the more severe the impact and the much deadlier the consequences are.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has urged road users to take extra care this Christmas while driving.

“My thoughts are with the families of the 167 people who lost their lives on our roads this year. That grim figure is made up of 67 drivers, 36 passengers, 33 pedestrians, 17 motorcyclists, 10 cyclists and 4 people on e-scooters.

“One road fatality is one too many. Sadly, there are too many dinner tables this Christmas that will have an empty seat.

No one sets out driving thinking that they won't make it to their destination but there is every chance if you are speeding that you won't.

“As many people travel across the country in the coming days, I am urging drivers to take extra care on the roads and to prioritise safety when travelling to reunite with family and friends,” the Tasoiseach said.

475 motorists have been faced with a fixed penalty notices for speeding every day this year.

Chief Superintendent from the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Jane Humphries said, no one sets out driving thinking that they won’t make it to their destination but there is every chance if you are speeding that you won’t.

