Fine Gael add sister of sitting Dublin TD to election ticket in Tipperary

05 July 2018

Mary Newman has been added to the Fine Gael ticket in the Tipperary constituency to run in the next General Election.

The decision was taken at last night’s meeting of the party’s Executive Council.

Ms Newman, who is a sister of sitting Dublin Bay South TD Kate O’Connell, will be running for election alongside Garret Ahearn, who was chosen at the recent selection convention.

Mary is a qualified vet and currently works for a large multi-national company.

She took to Twitter last night to say that she was “delighted” to have been added, saying: “Work starts in morning.,”

She tweeted: “Really looking forward to campaign to win a seat for Fine Gael in Tipp.”

Delighted to have been added to the FG ticket in Tipperary this evening. Work starts in morning. Really looking forward to campaign to win a seat for @FineGael in #Tipp @Tipperary_FG — Mary Newman (@Mary4Tipperary) July 4, 2018

