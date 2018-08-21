Fine Gael is defending plans for a ‘Green Week’ after environmentalists dismissed it as ‘laughable’.

The party says it wants to raise public awareness about ways to go green and convince people why we need to tackle climate change.

But critics say the Government is ignoring its own responsibilities as the country is falling far behind on national carbon emissions targets.

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton, Chair of a New Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action, says her party is doing its best.

“Ireland’s on track to meet 16% of our targets to improve our energy efficiency by 20%, that is by 2030,” said the Galway West TD.

“Yes the 2020 targets will be a big challenge for us, but with €22bn – that’s €1 in every €5 – invested in tackling climate change I would be very hopeful that we could not only reach our 2030 targets but be leaders in this particular area.”

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss