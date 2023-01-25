Fire Brigade praised for delivering baby who was in a 'big hurry' to arrive

The Dublin Fire Brigade have been praised for their help in delivering a baby girl earlier this week.

On Sunday morning, they were called to the aid of mum-to-be Emma Tyrrell who's daughter was in a 'big hurry' to arrive.

Firefighters and paramedics went to her home when Emma knew she would not be able to make it to the hospital before labour began.

Ms. Tyrrell recalled the moments that the Fire Brigade arrived in the nick of time.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter Emma said: "I hadn’t actually planned a home birth but the lads arrived with literal seconds to spare this morning - less than 15 minutes after we realised we weren’t going to make it."

I hadn’t actually planned a home birth but the lads arrived with literal seconds to spare this morning - less than 15 minutes after we realised we weren’t going to make it to @_TheNMH 👶👨🏻‍🚒🚑 https://t.co/rYSd7qiJej — Emma Tyrrell (Ní Riain) (@EmmaNiRiain) January 22, 2023

Congratulations

Advertisement

Dublin Fire Brigade shared the news online with a fitting photo of a buggy with 'DFBaby' on the hood of the pram.

"Congratulations to baby Laoise who was in a big hurry this morning."

"Firefighter/paramedics Barry and Mark from Rathfarnham fire station assisted Mammy with the delivery at home."

The crew confirmed that both mum and baby are doing well.