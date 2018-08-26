A fire has broken out this evening at the old meat factory in Clonmel.

Fire services from Clonmel, Cahir and Carrick-On-Suir are currently battling the blaze.

Heavy smoke is reportedly covering the surrounding areas and some nearby roads have been closed.

Former meat factory in Clonmel on fire pic.twitter.com/kidy14gUqi — Jonathan Ryan 📷 🎙🚨 (@Tipperaryphotos) August 26, 2018

TS16A1 Carrick brigade arriving at fire in Clonmel pic.twitter.com/mplMvfGT2g — Jonathan Ryan 📷 🎙🚨 (@Tipperaryphotos) August 26, 2018

