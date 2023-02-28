Play Button
Multiple fire crews tackle massive gorse fires on Mount Leinster in recent days

Joleen Murphy
Multiple fire crews have tackled massive gorse fires on Mount Leinster in recent days.

The most recent was a fire that broke yesterday evening near the Nine Stones viewing point car park.

The alarm was first raised at 6:30pm and two fire crews from Bagenalstown Fire Station attended the scene.

The fire was so large it was said to be visible across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Chief Fire Officer at Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service, Liam Carroll, says they tackled the blaze for almost four hours.

Speaking to Beat News, Laim Carroll said: "The two fire brigade teams had the fire under control around 10:30pm last night.

"It is an ongoing issue in the area, especially in the last five days."

Second Gorse Fire

It is the second gorse fire in the area in recent days.

Another massive gorse fire, with flames reaching 30 feet high, broke out on Mount Leinster on Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised around lunchtime and 6 fire crews, including one helicopter, were called to the scene.

According to the Irish Independent, Enniscorthy, Bunclody, Bagenalstown and Tullow fire stations worked together, along with a private helicopter that was tasked to to assist the fire crews.

 

