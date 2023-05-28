Play Button
Fire crews battle blaze at Dublin high-rise building

Fire crews battle blaze at Dublin high-rise building
Fire crews are at the scene in Blanchardstown. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade
Beat News
Dublin Fire Brigade is battling a blaze at a high-rise building in Blanchardstown.

Smoke and flames are visible from an apartment block beside a hotel.

It is not yet known how many people are affected by the fire or if there are any injuries.

More to follow...

