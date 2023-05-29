Firefighters issue warning after sunglasses left on hot dashboard trigger car blaze

We've all been guilty of leaving our sunglasses on the car dashboard while nipping into the shops, but little did we know that doing such can literally set your car alight.

That's the warning from a firefighting service in the UK who were forced to attend such an incident on Saturday last (May 27) which was the hottest day of the year in the UK so far.

Scarier still is that this fire occurred during the current hot spell we've all been enjoying – not by a heatwave in warmer climes.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the shocking image along with a warning to highlight the dangers of leaving sunglasses unattended inside vehicles.

Taking to Twitter, they said: "The sun has been strong but beware this can cause a fire. Earlier we attended a fire caused by sunglasses left on the dashboard. Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight."

Meanwhile, in Ireland, Met Éireann has confirmed that the current warm spell will stick around for at least another week.

Met Eireann says it'll be dry and generally sunny with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

More sunny weather is expected today, though it'll feel a little cooler. Met Eireann says it'll be generally dry with spells of sunshine.

It'll be a cloudier morning over the southern half of the country, with the chance of the odd shower.