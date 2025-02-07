First Irish case of Mpox variant in Ireland receiving treatment in Eastern region

The HSE has confirmed the first case of Mpox in an Irish resident who recently returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the The Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the Irish resident had recently returned to Ireland following travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where mpox is circulating in the community.

The individual is now receiving specialist care in a hospital in Dublin. The risk to the Irish public remains low.

Small numbers of sporadic imported cases of clade I may occur among travellers arriving from places in Africa where cases are regularly being reported in the community. In a small proportion of these imported cases, mpox spread to close contacts e.g., to members of their household, but not to the wider community.

For information on countries where cases are occurring see clade I mpox affected countries (Source: UKHSA).

For information on global trends in mpox see WHO Global mpox trends and the ECDC Communicable Disease Threats Report.

HSE National Health Protection are monitoring the situation in Ireland, UK and internationally.

The public are asked to follow Public Health advice, particularly if travelling to or from a country in Africa where mpox cases are occurring.

About mpox

Mpox is an uncommon infection that is caused by the mpox virus.

Mpox spreads through close contact, including contact with the skin rash of someone with mpox. People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection: this includes sexual partners, household members, and health & care workers. Mpox may also spread from animals to people in areas where infected animals are found.

For symptoms and signs of mpox and advice on what to do if you think you have mpox, please see www2.hse.ie.

For the information and updates on mpox cases in Ireland visit www.hpsc.ie.