First-of-its-kind depression treatment being offered in Ireland

Dayna Kearney
A new treatment for depression is being offered at a hospital in Dublin, a first-of-its-kind in Ireland.

St. John of God has introduced rTMS, a non-invasive outpatient treatment for people who have not responded to other methods such as medication or psychotherapy.

The treatment uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain involved in mood regulation.

Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and is conducted daily for five days over 4–6 weeks. Patients can resume normal activities immediately after treatment, including work, driving, and eating.

It's being offered as part of the outpatient mental health services at St. John of God Hospital and a referral from a GP or psychiatrist is required.

Studies show that approximately 50% of individuals with treatment-resistant depression experience significant symptom relief through rTMS.

Side effects are typically mild and temporary, including scalp discomfort, temporary headaches, or fatigue that decreases with continued treatment.

Around 21 million people in Europe experience depression, with higher rates among women in Ireland.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

